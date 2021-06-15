Josh Gibson at Forbes Field

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created this print to help support the Josh Gibson MVP Award Campaign. This is a limited edition unframed 11x17 poster numbered 1-50, signed by me. It comes with a certificate of authenticity from the Josh Gibson Foundation and part of the proceeds go to the Josh Gibson Foundation. You can help show your support by signing the petition to help re-name the Baseball MVP Award to the Josh Gibson Memorial Baseball Award. To learn more about the Josh Gibson MVP Campaign, please visit www.JG20MVP.com.
It can be purchased at my Etsy store:
www.stolitronartdesign.etsy.com