Josh Gibson at Forbes Field

I created this print to help support the Josh Gibson MVP Award Campaign. This is a limited edition unframed 11x17 poster numbered 1-50, signed by me. It comes with a certificate of authenticity from the Josh Gibson Foundation and part of the proceeds go to the Josh Gibson Foundation. You can help show your support by signing the petition to help re-name the Baseball MVP Award to the Josh Gibson Memorial Baseball Award. To learn more about the Josh Gibson MVP Campaign, please visit www.JG20MVP.com.

It can be purchased at my Etsy store:

www.stolitronartdesign.etsy.com