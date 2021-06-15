James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 11: A new logo for Daily Logo Challenge

Daily Logo Challenge Day 11: A new logo for Daily Logo Challenge graphic design icon yellow smile daily logo challenge typography vector logo branding flat design
Download color palette
  1. Day 11 DLC_StickerMock.jpg
  2. Day-11-DLC_Logo.jpg
  3. Day-11-DLC_Logo2.jpg

😃 Day 11 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Design a new logo for the ‘Daily Logo Challenge’ #LOGODLC

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

