Concrete Slabs v/s Pavers | Atlas Equipments

Whenever one considers paving their driveway or walkway, they have a number of choices but to make the right choice is very critical as it can affect the aesthetic look of your walkway or driveway and even affect the life span of the pavement depending on the usage. The poured concrete plant is installed in large blocks and has the advantage of being durable. It can resist pattern stamps, acid stains, or roughness. On the other hand, pavers also referred to as paving stones or brick pavers are interlocked tiles of concrete. Some people like the flexibility, color, and appearance of the paved blocks and hence prefer them over poured concrete. Both the options have their own advantages and disadvantages.

