#DailyUI Challenge 002: Credit Card Check Out Page

#DailyUI Challenge 002: Credit Card Check Out Page uidesign dailyuichallenge dailyui app design
This is the day two of #DailyUI challenge. Here's my UI exploration on credit card checkout page. I made it in a monochrome theme.

Feedbacks are appreciated.
Thank you for watching!

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
