Ankita Gupta

Promodoro Landing Page

Ankita Gupta
Ankita Gupta
  • Save
Promodoro Landing Page hero section
Download color palette

Redesign of the hero section of Promozzo website.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Ankita Gupta
Ankita Gupta

More by Ankita Gupta

View profile
    • Like