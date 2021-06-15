Chiara Morra

Global Wind Day

Global Wind Day
Today is the Global Wind Day 2020, the world wind day to support the importance of wind energy 🔋.
Every time I look at a wind turbine I can't imagine it nothing else as a large flower 🌺, whose petals rotate by the wind!
Certainly more "daisies" are needed on this planet, what do you think? 🌬🌸🌸🌸

