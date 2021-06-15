Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Produce First Vegetable Logo

Produce First Vegetable Logo logotype minimalistic logo logo presentation grocery logo grocery veg logo vegetable logo
Here I have designed a logo for agriculture industry, Business called Produce First that sells Fresh and organic Vegetables.

Rebound of
Design a Logo for a Grocery Store
