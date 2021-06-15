Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
To-Do App UI

To-Do App UI 2021 app management app reminder minimal design reminder app task list task management app task manger app design todo app to-do to-do list ui ux mobile design
Hi, Everyone! 🔥
To-Do App UI
Here is my another shot. I designed a mobile App for Task Management purposes.

I hope you will like it.
Feel free to feedback and comment. 😍

Let's work together 📩 - keval@smart-webtech.com

