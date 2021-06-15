Science learning app

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The distinctive rise of e-learning made dramatic changes in education during this pandemic. We have made a concept of an educational platform, which helps kids do interesting activities interactively and understand the science concepts effortlessly.
www.mobiux.in is available for new projects, Send a Hi to hey@mobiux.in
Thanks for your time and have a good day!