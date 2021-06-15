Mniamonika
Branding for ceramics studio

Minimalistic geometry, muffled shades, soft dynamics, freedom & lightness ✨

It is all about Lipota — a modern authentic ceramics studio, where masters conduct workshops and write a blog about affordable unique decor creation.

