Elizabeth Clarendon

Elizabeth Clarendon
Check out this stunning brand mark with a Jamaican theme that includes Swallowtail Hummingbird. It instantly grabs attention and doesn't let go. The use of a simple and elegant font makes it even better.

Logo, Branding, and Website Portfolio.
