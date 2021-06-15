Web Layout Design - FlipItRich

Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new 𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗽 𝗜𝘁 𝗥𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝘄𝗲𝗯 𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁, designed by me. I have used Adobe Photoshop software. I am glad that client approved the layout design with just two corrections. Hopefully you all will like.

Looking for a professional graphic designer

Drop me an email here 👇

✉ anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com

Thank you