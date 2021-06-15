Wiqaytna - For the Minister of Health - all screen

Wiqaytna is a free Moroccan Coronavirus "COVID-19" exposure notification mobile application.

It allows you to notify the user if another one who was nearby during the last 21 days is confirmed positive for "COVID-19".

The mobile app is part of the national strategy to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic "COVID-19". Wiqaytna is the most and the fastest downloaded app in Morocco in 2020.

Wiqaytna est une application marocaine gratuite de notification d’exposition au Coronavirus « COVID-19 ».

Elle permet de notifier son utilisateur si un autre utilisateur qui se trouvait à proximité durant les 21 derniers jours est confirmé positif au « COVID-19 ».

L’application s’inscrit dans la stratégie nationale de lutte contre la pandémie du Coronavirus « COVID-19 ». Wiqaytna est l'application la plus téléchargée au Maroc en 2020.

https://apps.apple.com/fr/app/wiqaytna/id1512666410