Wiqaytna - For the Minister of Health - all screen

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wiqaytna is a free Moroccan Coronavirus "COVID-19" exposure notification mobile application.
It allows you to notify the user if another one who was nearby during the last 21 days is confirmed positive for "COVID-19".
The mobile app is part of the national strategy to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic "COVID-19". Wiqaytna is the most and the fastest downloaded app in Morocco in 2020.
Wiqaytna est une application marocaine gratuite de notification d’exposition au Coronavirus « COVID-19 ».
Elle permet de notifier son utilisateur si un autre utilisateur qui se trouvait à proximité durant les 21 derniers jours est confirmé positif au « COVID-19 ».
L’application s’inscrit dans la stratégie nationale de lutte contre la pandémie du Coronavirus « COVID-19 ». Wiqaytna est l'application la plus téléchargée au Maroc en 2020.
https://apps.apple.com/fr/app/wiqaytna/id1512666410