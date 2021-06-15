Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alena Frolova

Exhibition catalog

Alena Frolova
Alena Frolova
Exhibition catalog music books photoshop book font typography style design
Catalog for the exhibition of the Russian sculptor and world-famous Dashi Namdakov. This work was developed as the final project for the "I am a professional" Olympiad. HSE ART AND DESIGN SCHOOL was responsible for the "Design" direction.
See this and other projects on https://www.behance.net/gallery/121388901/Exhibition-catalog

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Alena Frolova
Alena Frolova

