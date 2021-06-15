temiss

Social Media Instagram Story Design for Travel

temiss
temiss
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

This Brand was looking for a fun and friendly Instagram stempale story design to present their concept and invite users to travel more.

The design is based on a stop-motion style that showcases the story of iconic places and cities.

Contact us today for your modern and unique designs for socia media!

temiss
temiss
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by temiss

View profile
    • Like