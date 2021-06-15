Social Media Instagram Story Design for Travel

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This Brand was looking for a fun and friendly Instagram stempale story design to present their concept and invite users to travel more.
The design is based on a stop-motion style that showcases the story of iconic places and cities.
Contact us today for your modern and unique designs for socia media!