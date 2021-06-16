Klad

At Klad, we often get inspired by our clients' wonderful projects, and this shot is an excellent example of it. After working on the international delivery website redesign, we decided to play around with our design concept and combined it with 3D models of the main delivery symbol - a box. This work perfectly finalized the project and became an excellent addition to our portfolio.

Check out the full case on our Behance.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
