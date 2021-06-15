John Poh

Logo Design for Ozark Fitness & Nutrition

John Poh
John Poh
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Design for Ozark Fitness & Nutrition fitness graphic design vector logo design branding design logo branding
Download color palette

Designed this logo for Ozark Fitness and Nutrition. They were looking for something that can be translated well to print and merchandise.

Also, the design should ideally incorporate mountains and hills since they are located in the Ozarks in Arkansas.
-----
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
John Poh
John Poh
Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
Hire Me

More by John Poh

View profile
    • Like