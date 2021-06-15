Logo Design for Ozark Fitness & Nutrition

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Designed this logo for Ozark Fitness and Nutrition. They were looking for something that can be translated well to print and merchandise.
Also, the design should ideally incorporate mountains and hills since they are located in the Ozarks in Arkansas.
-----
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com
See more of my work at https://johnery.com/