2D Animated Explainer Video

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers 👋!
Animated clip from the explainer video that we did for Afto Alpha.
Afto Alpha is an end to end utility invoice processing platform that help users to automate invoicing process in the simplest way.
Click here to check out the full video and tell us what you think!
Press "L" to show us your appreciation and comment us your views.
Ready to create your next 2D Animated Video
Want to see more projects?
Visit our Profile and contact us for your upcoming projects.
Follow us on Instagram | Facebook | Youtube