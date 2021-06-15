Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
2D Animated Explainer Video

2D Animated Explainer Video vector character animation explainer video motion graphics animation
Hello Dribbblers 👋!
Animated clip from the explainer video that we did for Afto Alpha.
Afto Alpha is an end to end utility invoice processing platform that help users to automate invoicing process in the simplest way.
Click here to check out the full video and tell us what you think!
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
