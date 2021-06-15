Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Little Valley Organics

Little Valley Organics superfood organics natural leaf logo food abstract minimal green ogranic sun
Responsive logo set for Little Valley Organics.
Client wanted an icon that can look good while it stands alone + various logo compositions that can effectively be used in branding (website, paper bags, glass bottles, signature, stickers, stamps...)

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
