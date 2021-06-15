Ismail Ahmad

Schon Logo fix with Christos Gradient.

Schon Logo fix with Christos Gradient. graphic design identity gradient logo
I love this gradient damn much so I made a logo with it.

You can download here it's free:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/986573459025488699/Schon-Logo

Rebound of
figma gradient background visuals freebie
By Christos
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
