Ashraful Islam Akash

Training Session Cards

Training Session Cards
Hello People 👋
Training session card design for The Pillar App. Showing different scenario and states of cards here.

Let's have a chat about your project. 🤟
akash.ux@gmail.com
Thank you!!

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
