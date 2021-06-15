GFDA - Mobile App Ideation

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
An unofficial Ecommerce App ideation, for GFDA.
It's been quite a while since I have posted on dribble. The DailyUI thing didn't go on for long. I always wanted to get back to learning more about UI design but lacked the motivation. It was these emails that I subscribed from GFDA : https://gfda.co/#/advice/193 that kept me motivated daily.
Here I am back on the journey to self-learn UI design. Thanks GFDA.
Note: All posters belong to GFDA. Icons were used from FlatIcon.