UX/UI Design Social PWA Pathway Plan App

👋 Hi,

Pathway Plan app

Social Progressive Web App that helps young people in care and social workers to communicate together for managing a document known as a `Pathway Plan’.

the full case study on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121517989/UXUI-Design-PWA-Social-Pathway-Plan-App

My Role

I was responsible for creating design for pwa focusing on simplicity, and intuitive interface with vibrant visual design, building design system and

reviewing the implementation of designs by the tech team.

