UX/UI Design Social PWA Pathway Plan App

Pathway Plan app
Social Progressive Web App that helps young people in care and social workers to communicate together for managing a document known as a `Pathway Plan’.
the full case study on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121517989/UXUI-Design-PWA-Social-Pathway-Plan-App
My Role
I was responsible for creating design for pwa focusing on simplicity, and intuitive interface with vibrant visual design, building design system and
reviewing the implementation of designs by the tech team.
Feel free to leave a feedback in the comments 🙂 Press L if you like it. Thank you 👌