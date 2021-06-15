Polina Kunitskaya

App BelGuide

App BelGuide ios app design webdesign web ui ux interface dribbble
App for traveling in Belarus.

In times of pandemic we are deprived of such entertainment as travel. So it was decided to create an app to find little-known places in our country, make itineraries and travel together.

You can read more about this project here:
www.behance.net/gallery/118334665/App-BelGuide

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
