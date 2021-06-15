Web Layout Design - Ingenious Designer Studio

Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new 𝗜𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼 𝘄𝗲𝗯 𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁, designed by me. I have used Adobe Photoshop software. Hopefully you all will like.

Looking for a professional graphic designer

Drop me an email here 👇

✉ anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com

Thank you

(𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲: '𝗱𝘂𝗺𝗺𝘆' 𝗼𝗿 '𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹' 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗲𝗯 𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁)