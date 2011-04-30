Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Whiteboard Scribing

Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
  • Save
Whiteboard Scribing illustration cartooning scribing character design whiteboard animation
Download color palette

As I'm drawing on the whiteboard, my cartoons are photographed in rapid succession with a still camera. The result looks like this.

Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait

More by Steve ✦ Lowtwait

View profile
    • Like