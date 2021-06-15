Roman Klčo

Virtual AR Desktop

Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Hire Me
  • Save
Virtual AR Desktop ar ui ar desktop augmented reality ar 3d ui render blender illustration 3d
Download color palette

Revisiting the UI realm again with some AR desktop concept with AI assistant. Imagine having no need for screen device, as your whole world becomes your screen. Can't wait for some consumer level AR wearables. What about you?

Download the Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/52524068

------------
If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

------------
You can follow here 👇
Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
Hire Me

More by Roman Klčo

View profile
    • Like