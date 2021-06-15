Virtual AR Desktop

Revisiting the UI realm again with some AR desktop concept with AI assistant. Imagine having no need for screen device, as your whole world becomes your screen. Can't wait for some consumer level AR wearables. What about you?

Download the Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/52524068

------------

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.

You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

------------

You can follow here 👇

→ Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel