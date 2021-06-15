Prashant Kumar Sharma

Style guides for IntroXpert

Style guides for IntroXpert animation modern yellow purple intro resume visual web designsystem style ui ux vector illustration logo app typography branding design creative
Hi Everyone,

This is the style guide that I've created in order to help other designers and developers to collaborating to keep consistency in design project.
Love to hear from you guys.

