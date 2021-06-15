Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahmed creatives

Bellissa Branding

Ahmed creatives
Ahmed creatives
  • Save
Bellissa Branding stroke line packaging luxury high end elegant cosmetic fashion heart monogram design flat icon mark clever branding minimal logo
Download color palette

Brand identity proposal for Bellissa - An high-end cosmetic brand.

Looking for a creative partner for your next big idea?
Get in touch with me at getahmed5@gmail.com

Ahmed creatives
Ahmed creatives

More by Ahmed creatives

View profile
    • Like