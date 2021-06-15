Rakibul Hasan

Modern luxury business card template design

Rakibul Hasan
Rakibul Hasan
  • Save
Modern luxury business card template design stationery items greeting card letterhead design envelopes design minimalist card transparent card custom business card minimal business card illustrator card graphic design personal card corporate identity brand identity branding visiting card business card
Download color palette

Hello there,
Here is the new Modern luxury business card template design.

Business cards are cards bearing business information about a company or individual. They are shared during formal introductions as a convenience and a memory aid.

Looking for a similar design
E-mail me: rakibulhasan4041@gmail.com
Order me: https://fiverr.com/rakibul_4041

Rakibul Hasan
Rakibul Hasan

More by Rakibul Hasan

View profile
    • Like