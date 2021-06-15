Anirban Majumdar

Product Packaging Design - Yum Chocolates

Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new 𝗬𝘂𝗺 𝗖𝗵𝗼𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴, designed by me. I have used two software's, Photoshop and Illustrator. Hopefully you all will like.

anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com

Thank you

