Vinuprasad

Recruitment Application Dashboard

Vinuprasad
Vinuprasad
  • Save
Recruitment Application Dashboard ui job recruitment design graph dashboard app ux
Download color palette

Recruitment web application UI.
.
.
.
Detail Case Study is here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121060083/Applicant-Tracking-System-UI-UX-Case-Study

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Vinuprasad
Vinuprasad

More by Vinuprasad

View profile
    • Like