Q stands for...

Q stands for... letter vector affinity designer biohazard prison sealed disease tube lockdown vats 36daysoftype-q 36daysoftype08 virus infected quarantine thierry fousse illustration
... Quarantine
Part of the 36 days of type challenge.

All feedback welcome.

