Error Screen - A Design Exploration Using Memes

Hey Dribblers,

So a while back I did some design explorations using memes extracted from movies to better showcase error messages in a fun and delightful way. Just because you have an error screen doesn’t mean it should look plain and boring that’s why I played around using funny memes people can relate with.

The result?

I posted this in groups and forums and people said they found the concept quite entertaining, engaging, and delightful. Feedback like this is what keeps people engaged in your platform either on a mobile app or website.

If you like the concept, kindly hit the "L" or the like button as a token of appreciation.

Do you have an idea you would like to build? Or a project you would like me to help out with?

Do reach out to me at:

raymond.akalonu@gmail.com

Or follow me on Twitter

https://twitter.com/Rayz_of_Diamond