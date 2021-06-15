Ekaterina Khlestkina

HELLO DRIBBBLE!

Ekaterina Khlestkina
Ekaterina Khlestkina
  • Save
HELLO DRIBBBLE! hellodribbble flat summer dog character illustration debut first shot
Download color palette

Hi guys! 🌿
This is my first shot and I'm so excited to join the Dribbble community.
Let's be friends and draw dogs! ;)

Thanks a lot @Kirill Dravin for invite, it happened! 💖

INSTAGRAM

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Ekaterina Khlestkina
Ekaterina Khlestkina
Like