Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Candra Waskito
TwFoo

Suirty - POS Landing Page

Candra Waskito
TwFoo
Candra Waskito for TwFoo
Hire Us
  • Save
Suirty - POS Landing Page point of sale landing point of sale system point of sales payment app chasier app pos system point of sale landing animation web animation webdesign landing page pos landing landing web design animation
Download color palette
  1. pos shot_2.mp4
  2. Suirty - POS landing.png

Hello everyone!
This is a exploration about POS Landing.
What do you think? Don't forget to press (L) if you like it and feel free to comment.

-----------------------------

We are ready to new projects, let's Contact Us!
twfoostudio@gmail.com || Skype

Check Out Our:
Website || Instagram

TwFoo
TwFoo
Specialist Product Design, Development
Hire Us

More by TwFoo

View profile
    • Like