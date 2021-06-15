Seeds — Wireframes to UI Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi folks!
We are delighted to show you this wireframes-to-UI animation of our work together with the fintech start-up Seeds.
It represents how we joined Seeds' founders to craft everything related to their dashboard experience for financial advisors and their investors: from branding and visual design, technical architecture, back-end, and front-end engineering, to polish and deployment✨🌱💪.
If you want to dive deeper we've written Seeds' case study on our blog 🤓.
