Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Azied Mehmood Alvi

Job Finder

Azied Mehmood Alvi
Azied Mehmood Alvi
  • Save
Job Finder invision studio invision graphic design ux ui vector illustrator photoshop design
Download color palette

Job Finder App UI/UX designed in Invision Studio and mockup created in Adobe Photoshop.
App Link:
https://aziedmehmoodalvi752447.invisionapp.com/prototype/ckpxte31s000m5f01hiicz2un/play

Azied Mehmood Alvi
Azied Mehmood Alvi

More by Azied Mehmood Alvi

View profile
    • Like