Brochure Design - Health Plus Pharmaceutical

Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝘀 𝗣𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲, designed by me. I have used CorelDraw software. Hopefully you all will like.

Looking for a professional graphic designer

Drop me an email here 👇

✉ anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com

Thank you