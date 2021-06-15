Maia

Lou Scheper-Berkenkamp

Lou Scheper-Berkenkamp abstract women in design bauhaus frauhaus geometric illustration
illustration for an illustrator, colour and costume designer Hermine Luise ‘Lou’ Scheper-Berkenkamp
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
