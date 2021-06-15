Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hawkeye travel app

Hello friends!

Had fun playing with the layout following the style
I'm exploring on recently.

How do you like it? Eager to hear your thoughts and comments :)

Cheers!

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
