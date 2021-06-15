Anyone else have any fond memories of demo discs from their childhood?

Lately I've been reminiscing about demo discs I had as a child. My favourites as a kid were these PC Accelerator ones. We used to buy them loose from the local PC store for $1, never even read the magazines and were definitely too young to at the time.

I decided to model a CD in Blender and try and re-create these discs as digital objects. Here's one my tests attempting to improve the light reflecting on the surface of the disc.

Animated GIF crunches it up quite a bit.