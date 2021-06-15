Dribbble Invitation For You 😎

Hey guys!

I got 1 invites to Dribbble community!

If you want to be drafted:

1) Send me your best shot and your Dribbble account link to "uxpuzzle@gmail.com" until the end of 31 July, 2021

2) Important! Specify "dribbble invite" in your letter subject

3) Be patient and I will announce the winners on Monday 1 August, 2021

Follow me if you like my works.

Good luck!