My First Dribbble Shot

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#MyFirstDribbbleShot
This is a movie ticketing app, I made for an assignment I did for Coursera Google UX Design Professional Certificate. DM me to share the prototype link and give me feedback please. Looking forward to Dribbble.