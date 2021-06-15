Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Artiom Vallat

Minimalistic Clock - Neumorphism

Artiom Vallat
Artiom Vallat
  • Save
Minimalistic Clock - Neumorphism xd adobe xd soft ui neumorphism minimalistic time clock purple soft graphic design logo branding ui dribbble light illustration design white concept minimal
Download color palette

Exploration of the Soft UI or Neumorphism trend made in Adobe XD
Hope you like it.

---------------

Press "L" on your keyboard to show some 💕
And follow me if you want to see more of my future creations.

➡️ | Instagram | LinkedIn | Unsplash |

Artiom Vallat
Artiom Vallat

More by Artiom Vallat

View profile
    • Like