Faris Setiawan

Vespa Store 🛵 - UI Mobile App

Faris Setiawan
Faris Setiawan
  • Save
Vespa Store 🛵 - UI Mobile App uimobile mobileapp mobile design ui design motorbike motorcycle store ios android vespastore vespa mobile app app ui ux uiux design ui uidesign
Download color palette

Hello folks! 👋🏻
This week I'm exploring the UI mobile design for Vespa store

Press "L" or "F" for love this design and tell me how about this design in the comments column

Thank you! ✌🏼
-------------------------------------------
Do you have a freelance project? Let's discuss at setiawanfarism29@gmail.com

Faris Setiawan
Faris Setiawan

More by Faris Setiawan

View profile
    • Like