Z for Peter Zumthor - Architype Alphabet Project

Z for Peter Zumthor - Architype Alphabet Project abstract art direction design graphic design johannlucchini archi architect architecture typography typo type
Z for Peter Zumthor and his buildings on stilts for tourist trail at the old Allmannajuvet zinc mines in Norway.

Swipe to see the building photographied by © Arne Espeland

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!
