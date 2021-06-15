Ljubisa Kukulj

Pitchboard Website Complete Redesign

Pitchboard Website Complete Redesign
By the end of 2020. I started with a complete redesign of a website for Pitchboard. Pitchboard is a global platform leader in influencer marketing. Influencer marketing management platform is used by both influencers and agencies. With great background in code they just needed something atractive, interesting and minimal on front.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
