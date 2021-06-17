Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
X for 3XN - Architype Alphabet Project

X for 3XN - Architype Alphabet Project art direction johannlucchini graphic design architect archi architecture typography typo type
X for 3XN Architects and the Uppsala University in Sweden. I played with the beautifull wood stairs.

Swipe to see the building photographied by © Adam Mørk

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!
