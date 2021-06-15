Raymond Akalonu

Cazzy - A Payment Service App(Fintech)

Cazzy - A Payment Service App(Fintech)
A design exploration for a Fintech company named Cazzy. I explored new design concepts such as the use of 3d images and icons, patterns, gradients effect while using a dark theme which helps to contrast most of the UI elements.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
